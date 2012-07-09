July 9 Valero Energy Corp said the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 88,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery was restarted over the weekend.

The alkylation unit is also in the restart process, company spokesman Bill Day said on Monday.

The units were shut on Thursday afternoon after an upset.