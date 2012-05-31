May 31 Valero Eneergy Corp reported
emissions during repairs to a process bleeder valve located in a
gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its
88,000-barrels-per-day Houston, Texas, refinery, in a filing
with the state pollution regulators.
"The leaking bleeder valve (fugitive component) and effected
process equipment was immediately isolated," the filing with the
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.
Earlier, the company had reported the leak on a community
line. Company spokesman Bill Day said that did not affect
production.
(Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)