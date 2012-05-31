May 31 Valero Eneergy Corp reported emissions during repairs to a process bleeder valve located in a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 88,000-barrels-per-day Houston, Texas, refinery, in a filing with the state pollution regulators.

"The leaking bleeder valve (fugitive component) and effected process equipment was immediately isolated," the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

Earlier, the company had reported the leak on a community line. Company spokesman Bill Day said that did not affect production. (Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)