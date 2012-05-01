HOUSTON May 1 Valero Energy Corp said the combined throughput of its 14 refineries was expected to be between 92 and 95 percent of 2.765 million barrels in total capacity during the second quarter of 2012.

Valero's U.S. Gulf Coast refineries were planned to run between 1.44 million and 1.48 million barrels in the second quarter, between 96 and 98.6 percent of capacity

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)