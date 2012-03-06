* Valero says fire broke out on a flare platform

HOUSTON, March 6 Valero Energy Corp said no production units were involved in a fire at its 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery.

The fire broke out at the refinery's flare platform at 3 p.m. Central Time and injured three contractors working on a turnaround, the company said.

"No other units were involved, refinery production was not affected," Valero Spokesman Bill Day said in an email.

A Memphis Police Department spokeswoman had said the blaze broke out in a warehouse at the refinery.

One of the injured was reported to be in critical condition, said Memphis Police Sgt. Alyssa Macon-Moore.

A fire had shut both crude units at the Memphis plant in August after a heater exploded and the refinery was offline for weeks.

The Memphis refinery mostly supplies the Gulf Coast market with light products, including premium gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and petrochemicals. (Reporting By Selam Gebrekidan and Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)