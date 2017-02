NEW YORK, March 6 Valero Energy said on Tuesday a flash fire at its 180,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery occurred on a flare platform and was related to turnaround work underway at the plant.

The fire sparked at approximately 3 p.m. central time and injured three contractors working on the flare.

"No other units were involved, refinery production was not affected," Valero spokesman Bill Day said in an email.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)