* Valero schedules overhauls on three crude units
* Coker unit work to coincide with CDU turnarounds
(Adds details)
HOUSTON, Nov 1 Leading independent U.S. refiner
Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) said overhauls were planned at
refineries in Houston, Los Angeles, Louisiana and Tennessee in
the first quarter of 2012, according to a statement issued on
Tuesday.
Valero plans crude unit overhauls at its Los Angeles-area,
Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans-area refineries during the
first quarter, the company said.
Valero also plans a gasoline unit overhaul at its Houston
refinery in February, according to the statement.
The crude distillation unit and delayed coking unit will be
shut for four weeks' work at the company's 78,000 barrel per
day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California,
in January, Valero said.
A crude unit and coker will also be shut at the 205,000 bpd
St. Charles refinery in Norco, Louisiana for 10 weeks beginning
in February.
Beginning in the the same month, the 65,000 bpd
gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit will be shut
for seven weeks of work at the 88,000 bpd Houston refinery,
In March, Valero will take down a CDU and coker at the
180,000 bpd Memphis refinery.
A CDU does the initial refining of crude oil coming into a
refinery, providing feedstock to all other units in the
refinery. A coker increases the amount of motor fuel made from
a barrel of crude oil and produces petroleum coke, a coal
substitute.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)