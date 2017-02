HOUSTON, Nov 1 U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp ( VLO.N ) said overhauls are planned at refineries in Houston, Los Angeles, Louisiana and Tennessee in the first quarter of 2012, a statement issued on Tuesday showed.

Valero plans crude unit overhauls at its Los Angeles-area, Memphis and Louisiana refineries during the first quarter, the company said.

Valero also plans a gasoline unit overhaul at its Houston refinery in February, according to the statement. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)