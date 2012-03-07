HOUSTON, March 7 Valero Energy Corp said on Wednesday that a pump malfunction on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its 156,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, would not have a material impact on production.

Valero reported emissions from the malfunction to Texas pollution regulators on Tuesday and the notice was posted online Wednesday.

"At McKee we reported emissions due to a problem yesterday with a pump at the FCC," said Valero spokesman Bill Day on Wednesday. "There was no material impact to production."

