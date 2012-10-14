HOUSTON Oct 14 Valero Energy Corp on Saturday began shutting several units, including a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit, for planned work at its 156,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, the company said in a filing with Texas pollution regulators.

The filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said a reformer and a sulfur recovery unit also would be shut down for work between Saturday and Monday.