HOUSTON, April 10 A crude distillation unit was
still being overhauled on Tuesday at Valero Energy Corp's
180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee,
refinery, as non-production units were restarting, a company
spokesman said.
"It was probably made in anticipation of possible flaring or
emissions as the crude unit at Memphis and other units begin the
restart process following the turnaround," said Valero spokesman
Bill Day. "The crude unit turnaround is still under way at this
point. Other non-production units affected by the turnaround are
in the restart process."
The overhaul began on March 1 and was expected to last about
five weeks. Valero filed a notice about a unit restart at the
refinery with pollution regulators that appeared overnight on
the U.S. National Response Center website.
