HOUSTON Dec 3 Valero Energy Corp said
on Monday that the rupture of a small window on a unit at its
180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Memphis, Tennessee,
injured two workers, but the incident did not involve an
explosion or fire as some local media reports had indicated.
Valero spokesman Bill Day said the sight glass failed on an
alkylation unit, injuring one Valero employee and a contractor.
Refinery operations were not affected, Day said.
Memphis Fire Department spokesman Lt. Wayne Cook
corroborated that there was no fire or explosion. He said both
workers were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries.
Cook and Day also said responders are investigating what
chemicals were behind the glass that ruptured.