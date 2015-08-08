HOUSTON Aug 7 Production at Valero Energy
Corp's 180,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee,
refinery has been cut back during the week due to unit outages
and disruptions, according to people familiar with plant
operations.
The refinery's hydroplex, which provides 40,000 bpd in
hydrotreating along with increased hydrogren content and gas
concentration for gasoline components in one unit, was shut on
Sunday, reducing gasoline output, the sources said.
Also, heavy thunderstorms since Wednesday have moved through
the area, causing further production disruptions, according to
the sources.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba)