* Valero cuts Mid-Continent output guidance by 50,000 bpd

* Says one crude unit remain shut until September

HOUSTON Aug 18 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery has begun restarting a crude distillation unit and gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker shut since an Aug. 5 power outage and fire, the company said on Thursday.

San Antonio-based Valero cut by 50,000 bpd its guidance for throughput at its Mid-Continent U.S. refineries to between 370,000 bpd and 380,000 bpd for the third quarter due to the shutdown at the Memphis refinery.

Valero has been working all week to restart the 100,000 bpd west CDU and the FCC, sources familiar with refinery operations told Reuters. Other production units are also being restarted, the company said on Thursday.

The Memphis refinery will only be able to operate at about half its capacity while the 80,000 bpd east CDU remains shut for repairs until September, Valero said on Thursday.

A heater on the east CDU exploded on Aug. 5, hours after a power outage shut all of the units at the plant except for the crude units.

Repairs on the east CDU were expected to take four to eight weeks, sources have told Reuters.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted a waiver for the sale of winter-blend gasoline in western Tennessee due to the shutdown of the refinery.

Winter-blend gasoline is easier to produce, but is not meant to prevent smog formation in warmer weather like summer-blend gasoline.

Valero has said the waiver to sell winter-blend gasoline would prevent shortages of gasoline while the refinery was shut.

The Memphis refinery is also the supplier of jet fuel to the Memphis airport where FedEx Corp (FDX.N) has a key shipping hub. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)