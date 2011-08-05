HOUSTON Aug 5 All production units at Valero
Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis,
Tennessee, refinery were offline on Friday following an early
morning power outage and mid-morning fire, a company spokesman
said.
An early morning power outage due to a transformer failure
knocked all production units but the Memphis refinery's crude
distillation units out of operation on Friday, said Valero
spokesman Bill Day.
A heater explosion on the refinery's east crude
distillation unit at 7:25 a.m. CDT (1225 GMT) on Friday shut
the refinery's two crude units and could delay the restart of
the other production units, according to sources familiar with
refinery operations.
