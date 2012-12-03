GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eke out 19-mth high, dollar holds firm
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
Dec 3 A chemical explosion at Valero Energy Corp's Memphis, Tennessee, refinery injured at least four people Monday morning, a local media report with News Channel 3 said.
The report quoted the Memphis Fire Department as saying the explosion involved hydrogen chloride.
Valero runs the 180,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Memphis, Tennessee.
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest pace since May 2014
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Shares in Noble Group Ltd leapt as much as 17 percent on Tuesday to the highest in eight months after the commodities trader confirmed it was holding talks on a possible strategic investment in the firm.