(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to )

April 10 Valero Energy Corp reported the restart following maintenance of its 180,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee refinery, in a notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.

The overhaul at the refinery began on March 1 and was scheduled to last for five weeks. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in BANGALORE; Editing by Chris Lewis)