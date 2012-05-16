GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on Trump policy bets; S&P breaks $20 trillion
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
May 16 Valero Energy Corp said Wednesday it expects the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking and the alkylation units at its 125,000-barrel-per-day Meraux, Louisiana refinery, to begin operations by the beginning of June.
"Refinery officials discussed preparations to start up the FCC and alky units at a meeting with community residents last night," company spokesman Bill Day stated in an email.
Earlier, Valero had said it was evaluating the economics of restarting the units at the refinery, which have been shut since January. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
Feb 13 The evacuation of nearly 200,000 people living down river from the tallest dam in the United States remains in effect but officials are working on a plan to allow the residents to return to their homes, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference on Monday.
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January