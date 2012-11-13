BRIEF-Philip Morris expects FY 2017 earnings per share $4.80 to $4.95
* Philip morris international Inc Presents at the consumer analyst group of new york conference; increases 2017 full-year reported diluted eps guidance for currency only
Nov 13 Valero Energy Corp reported emissions from a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 292,000 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators. "Operations troubleshot FCCU-1241 start-up issues and stopped flaring as quickly as possible. Incident is under investigation," said the filing, made with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The company earlier said it had restarted an FCCU and was increasing to planned rates.
* Philip morris international Inc Presents at the consumer analyst group of new york conference; increases 2017 full-year reported diluted eps guidance for currency only
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 Protesters opposed to the Dakota Access pipeline braced for a showdown with authorities as some vowed to defy Wednesday's deadline to abandon the camp they have occupied for months in a bid to halt the project.
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc to acquire Coleman Aerospace; expanding into target missile vehicle business