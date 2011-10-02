Oct 2 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 292,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery cut the feed to a sulfur recovery unit on Thursday after a faulty transmitter triggered a malfunction, according to notices filed with state and federal pollution regulators.

The malfunction led to a release of sulfur dioxide, according to the notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)