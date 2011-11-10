Nov 10 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) said on Thursday there was no material impact to production due to emissions at its 287,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

The emissions were from a flare and the cause was under investigation, company spokesman Bill Day said.

Earlier, the company had reported emissions at the refinery.