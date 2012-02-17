Feb 17 Valero Energy Corp reported hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide emissions at its 287,000 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery after a wet gas compressor (WGC) tripped, causing the coker to flare on Thursday, according to a filing with regulators.

The company was troubleshooting and making adjustments to the unit, the filing with the U.S. National Response Center said.

The company had earlier reported with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that it had shut off feedstocks to a delayed coker unit (DCU) due to a power supply glitch at the refinery on Thursday.

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil FundamentalsDatabase see here or go to ) (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Edmund Klamann)