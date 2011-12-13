Dec 13 Valero Energy Corp reported a brief power outage on Monday at its 287,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, in a filing with the U.S. National Response.

Some sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide were released at about 8:45 pm due to the power blip, which lasted for 10 minutes, the filing showed.

