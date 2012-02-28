Feb 28 Valero Energy Corp reported a release of sulfur dioxide from flare no. 23 due to unknown causes at its 292,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Monday morning, according to a filing with regulators.

"Operations are still sampling the possible source of release," the filing with the U.S. National Response Center said.

Production units were not involved in the flaring on Friday at the refinery, company spokesman Bill Day had said on Monday.