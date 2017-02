HOUSTON, Sept 5 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 205,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) St Charles refinery in Norco, Louisiana, cut production rates after a sulfur recovery unit (SRU) malfunction on Sunday, according to a notice filed with state and federal pollution regulators.

The refinery cut rates after it had a second SRU at the refinery take over for one that had a malfunction on its tail gas treating unit, according to the notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)