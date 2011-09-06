(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>)

Sept 6 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) said on Tuesday there was no material impact at its 185,000 barrel-per-day refinery in St. Charles, Louisiana, refinery after emissions were reported at the weekend.

The refinery cut production rates after a sulfur recovery unit (SRU) malfunction on Sunday, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

"There was no material impact to production associated with the emissions," spokesman Bill Day said in an email.

He also said the emissions were not related to Tropical Storm Lee.