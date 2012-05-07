May 7 Valero Energy Corp said production was not impacted at its 225,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Texas City, Texas, after a power blip on Saturday.

"A power blip at Texas City led to some flaring early Saturday morning, but there was no material impact to production," Valero spokesman Bill Day said.

