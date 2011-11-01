* Valero saved $15/barrel running Eagle Ford crude

HOUSTON Nov 1 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) said Tuesday that it ran an average of 46,000 barrels per day (bpd) in Eagle Ford crude oil at its 93,000 bpd Three Rivers, Texas, refinery during the third quarter of 2011.

The Three Rivers refinery increased the use of Eagle Ford by 9,000 bpd from the second quarter and by 40,000 bpd from what it was running a year ago.

The company is planning to run 25,000 bpd of Eagle Ford crude at its 142,000 bpd Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery, by the end of this year. The company is already using a small amount of Eagle Ford at the Corpus Christi refinery.

Using Eagle Ford at its refineries saved the company about $15 a barrel in the third quarter.

Eagle Ford crude comes from oil and natural gas shale production areas stretching from the Mexican border in south Texas to east Texas. The area is considered more abundant than most shale production fields, according to the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates oil and gas production in the state. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Andrea Evans)