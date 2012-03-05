HOUSTON, March 5 Main production units at Valero Energy Corp's 78,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, are at or near planned rates following a planned overhaul, a company spokesman said on Monday.

Valero shut the refinery on Jan. 13 for a planned overhaul of the crude distillation and the delayed coking units. Those two units were back in production by Feb. 21 and the restart of other productions at the refinery had begun. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)