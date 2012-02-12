HOUSTON Feb 12 Valero Energy Corp's
78,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in
Wilmington, California, warned of planned flaring between
Saturday and Thursday, according to a notice the refinery filed
with California pollution regulators on Saturday.
Valero shut the refinery on Jan. 13 for a planned overhaul
of the crude distillation and delayed coking units, the company
said.
The crude distillation unit does the initial refining of
crude coming into the refinery and provides feedstock for all
other units. The coking unit increases the amount of refinable
material from a barrel of oil and makes petroleum coke, a coal
substitute from unrefinable residual crude.
