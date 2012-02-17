Feb 17 Valero Energy Corp on Friday said the crude distillation unit and delayed coking units have restarted and were increasing rates at its 80,887 barrel-per-day refinery in Wilmington, California.

"Other units at the refinery have not begun restarting yet," company spokesperson Bill Day said in an email.

The Wilmington refinery had shut on Jan. 18 for a planned overhaul scheduled for four weeks. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)