Feb 6 Valero Energy Corp said work on a flare gas recovery unit compressor led to flaring at its 80,887 barrel-per-day refinery in Wilmington, California.

"There is no impact to production since the refinery remains shut down," company spokesman Bill Day said.

The company had warned of flaring at the refinery on Sunday.

