HOUSTON, Aug 17 Three Washington state refineries have reported malfunctions on units involved in gasoline production since Sunday, notices filed with state pollution regulators show.

Tesoro Corp ( TSO.N ) and Shell Oil Co's ( RDSa.L ) Anacortes, Washington refineries along with ConocoPhillips'( COP.N ) Fernday, Washington, refinery reported malfunctions to the Northwest Clean Air Agency.

Gasoline prices spiked up 9 cents in the Los Angeles wholesale market on Wednesday for August-delivery gasoline while September contracts climbed 11 cents. Traders were scrambling to find refinery problems, which usually account for such price swings.

Tesoro's said a carbon monoxide boiler on the 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery's catalytic cracking unit was shut down due to a leak on Sunday and was preparing to start a temporary boiler to maintain production during the upset.

Conoco reported a an alkylation unit malfunction on the Monday at its 100,000 bpd refinery.

A Conoco spokeswoman declined to discuss refinery operations.

Shell said a sulfur recovery unit tripped out of production on Monday night at its 145,000 bpd Anacortes refinery. The unit was out of production on Tuesday.

A Shell spokeswoman declined to discuss refinery operations.