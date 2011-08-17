HOUSTON, Aug 17 Two Washington state refineries have reported malfunctions on units involved in gasoline production since Sunday, notices filed with state pollution regulators show.
Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) and Shell Oil Co's (RDSa.L) Anacortes, Washington refineries reported malfunctions to the Northwest Clean Air Agency. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
Next In Oil report
Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
BRIEF-CPUC begins proceeding to determine Aliso Canyon facility future
Feb 9 California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC):