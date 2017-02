Sept 18 Western Refining's (WNR.N) 122,000 barrel per day (bpd) El Paso, Texas, refinery reported compressor problems on Thursday and Friday, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.

Problems with the relief gas compressors and hydrogen make-up compressor triggered the refinery's safety flare system and the release of 500 pounds of sulfur dioxide from two flares, it said.

"This event did not negatively impact the operations of other process units," according to the notice Western filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; editing by Gunna Dickson)