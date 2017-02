(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to )

April 11 Western Refining Inc on Wednesday reported the shutdown of a cooling tower at its 122,000-barrel-per-day refinery in El Paso, Texas, according to a filing with federal pollution regulators.

Cooling Tower No.9 was being closed and the area blocked off following a release of benzene from the unit, the U.S. National Response Center said.

The cause of the event was unknown at the time of the filing. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in BANGALORE; Editing by Chris Lewis)