By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, March 26 Between nine and 18 barrels
(378-756 gallons) of oil spilled into Lake Michigan from BP
Plc's Whiting refinery in Indiana after a
malfunction on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed on
Wednesday.
The amount of oil spilled is based on an initial visual
estimate and may change, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.
The spill occurred Monday afternoon at a recently upgraded
water treatment plant in a cove that leads into the lake, the
company and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said. About
5,000 square yards of water was coated in an oily sheen and oil
slicks could be seen on the shore and rocks, BP said in an
initial report to the EPA.
The cleanup continued Wednesday as crews vacuumed up 5,200
gallons of oily water from the area, a U.S. Coast Guard
spokesman said. Barriers at the mouth of the cove to block the
oil from flowing to the lake were replaced after strong winds
and waves blew them out of place on Tuesday. The winds blew the
oil further into the cove up onto the shoreline, the Coast guard
spokesman said.
There is no evidence that oil leaked outside of the
containment boom, the EPA said.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Chizu Nomiyama)