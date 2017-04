NEW YORK, April 7 A plume of black smoke near Houston's Ship Channel that was visible from miles away originated at Exxon Mobil Corp's Baytown, Texas, facility according to the Coast Guard's Vessel Traffic Service.

The facility comprises a chemical plant and a 560,500 barrel per day oil refinery. Exxon Mobil could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, editing by G Crosse)