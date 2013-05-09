May 9 A filing with regulators that said there was smoke, odor and fire alarms going off at PBF Energy Inc's 160,000 barrels-per-day Paulsboro refinery was false, a spokesman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said on Thursday.

"It was a false report. There was no incident at the refinery, no alarms, no smoke, no fire," said Bob Considine, a spokesman for New Jersey's DEP.