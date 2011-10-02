Oct 2 Valero Energy Corp ( VLO.N ) completed the $585-million purchase of a 125,000 barrel per day (bpd) Meraux, Louisiana, refinery and related assets on Saturday, the company said in a statement.

Valero paid Murphy Oil Corp ( MUR.N ) $325 million for the refinery and related logistics assets plus $260 million for inventory on-hand at the refinery in the purchase, which was first announced on Sept. 1.

In addition to the refinery, Valero bought a products terminal adjoining the refinery, a 3.2-percent interest in the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port and a 20-percent interest in the Collins Products Pipeline and T&M terminal. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)