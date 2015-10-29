(Adds details about rail volumes and planned work)

By Jarrett Renshaw

NEW YORK Oct 29 PBF Energy expects rail volumes of Bakken crude oil at its East Coast refineries to drop significantly next year, calling rail deliveries "price challenged," the company said on Thursday.

The company is planning on roughly 25,000 barrels per day of Bakken crude from North Dakota to be railed into its 85,000 bpd rail terminal in Delaware City, Delaware, Chief Executive Tom Nimbley said on an earnings call. The terminal was completed in 2013, at a time when PBF and other refineries were hailing access to Bakken crude as a savior to the local industry.

PBF also expects to continue to rail in between 20,000 bpd and 40,000 bpd of Canadian crude at a separate 40,000 bpd terminal at its Delaware City facility, Nimbley said.

The company has a contract with Exxon to deliver 30,000 bpd of crude by rail to the East Coast, but it expects to send about half of those deliveries to its newly acquired Chalmette, Louisiana refinery.

The slowdown in rail deliveries comes as the U.S. benchmark oil price discount versus the global benchmark has all but disappeared.

The company also said its plans work on a coker unit at its Delaware City refinery in the spring and work on a fluid catalytic cracker at its Paulsboro, New Jersey refinery in the fall. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)