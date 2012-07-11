NEW YORK, July 11 Pennsylvania will provide financial assistance for Braskem America's acquisition of parts of Sunoco Inc's idled Marcus Hook refinery, the state governor said on Wednesday.

The state will support Braskem's acquisition of propylene splitters from the shuttered refinery with $15 million in financing so long as the company invests at least $56 million at the project site, Governor Tom Corbett said in a statement.

The deal is also contingent on Braskem creating a minimum of 28 new jobs and retaining 119 existing employees for at least five years.

The Brazilian chemical producer announced its acquisition of the splitters last week along with plans to use them in its adjacent polypropylene plant. The company has secured feedstock supply for its operations in Pennsylvania, it said.

The total cost of the acquisition was not disclosed.

"This purchase will save manufacturing jobs and it secures the Philadelphia region's standing as a center of the petrochemical industry," Corbett said in the statement.

Sunoco, which was looking to exit the refining business, shuttered the 178,000 barrels-per-day Marcus Hook refinery in December last year.

Braskem had bought Sunoco's polypropylene business in 2010 and has been receiving output from the refinery for reuse in its chemical manufacturing process.

A late-June report from the energy research firm IHS had said propane dehydrogenation was a top choice for the Marcus Hook plant. IHS estimated costs for such a project could run up to $400 million.

Sunoco saved its other Pennsylvania plant -- the 330,000 bpd Philadelphia refinery -- in early July after it reached a deal with private equity firm Carlyle Group LP. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)