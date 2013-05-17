May 17 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday said it approved Tesoro Corp's purchase of BP Plc's 240,000 barrel per day Los Angles area refinery and other assets in a 3-0 vote.

The commission found the deal would not substantially lessen competition among seven refiners for gasoline in California, the nation's largest gasoline market.

California Attorney General Kamala Harris must also approve the sale before it can go forward.