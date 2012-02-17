SINGAPORE Feb 17 Saudi Aramco will shut a condensate splitter for maintenance for about 50 days starting the middle of next month and traders expect naphtha supplies to be hit even though the turnaround was planned last year, traders said on Friday.

Industry sources expect the market to be short of 250,000-330,000 tonnes of A310 naphtha during the maintenance by the top naphtha exporter to Asia.

Traders estimate the unit has a capacity of about 225,000 barrels per day (bpd).

"The market has already priced in this shortage," said a trader, who explained why the market has been trending up in the last two months.

Naphtha sentiment has been firm recently, with Asia's cracks hitting a 13-month high on Feb. 14 at a $171.15 a tonne premium before falling to $156.80 a tonne on Thursday. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sugita Katyal)