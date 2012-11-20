LONDON Nov 20 A hydrocracker at Royal Dutch Shell's Pernis refinery in the Netherlands has restarted, traders said on Tuesday, and is expected to boost diesel supplies in the region.

The plant has a capacity of around 400,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and is one of Europe's largest refineries.

Pernis is returning from seasonal maintenance according to traders, who expected the refinery to restart in mid-November.

Shell was not immediately available to comment, but said last week that units at the plant were restarting as planned.