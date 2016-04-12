HOUSTON, April 12 A series of shortcuts taken by refiner Shell at its Puget Sound refinery in Washington led to a chemical release in February 2015 that impacted hundreds of people in nearby communities, the Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) said in a release on Tuesday.

* The refiner failed to follow shutdown and decontamination procedures while cleaning the facility's east flare system, leading to the release of hazardous chemicals including hydrogen sulfide, dimethyl sulfide, mercaptans and benzene, the NWCAA found after a year-long investigation

* The regulator mailed a notice of the violation to Shell on April 8, which allows the refiner 30 days to respond before the agency determines a penalty

* The release impacted people living in La Conner and on the Swinomish Reservation

* A company spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment (Reporting by Liz Hampton)