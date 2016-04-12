(Adds statement from Shell spokesman)

HOUSTON, April 12 A series of shortcuts taken by refiner Shell at its Puget Sound refinery in Washington led to a chemical release in February 2015 that affected hundreds of people in nearby communities, the Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) said in a release on Tuesday.

* The refiner failed to follow shutdown and decontamination procedures while cleaning the facility's east flare system, leading to the release of hazardous chemicals, including hydrogen sulfide, dimethyl sulfide, mercaptans and benzene, the NWCAA found after a yearlong investigation

* The regulator mailed a notice of the violation to Shell on April 8, which gives the refiner 30 days to respond before the agency determines a penalty

* The release affected people living in La Conner and on the Swinomish Reservation

* "While we did not measure any detectable level of harmful compounds, we understand that the odors were temporarily unsettling, and we regret the impact this had on our neighbors," a Shell spokesman said in an emailed statement.

* "We are committed to learn from this incident, and remain cooperative with all appropriate agencies to ensure this does not happen again," he added. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)