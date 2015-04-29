UPDATE 5-Oil prices edge up after dent from U.S. inventories
* U.S. crude stocks at record 535.5 mln barrels, up 1.6 mln -EIA
HOUSTON, April 29 BP Plc and the United Steelworkers union (USW) reached a tentative agreement on Wednesday to end an 11-week strike by hourly workers at the company's Whiting, Indiana, refinery.
The two sides have to negotiate an agreement on returning the striking workers to the Chicago-area plant, but a ratification vote is expected next week, said Dave Danko, president of USW Local 7-1, which represents the striking workers.
"We are pleased to have a tentative agreement in place at Whiting and will work towards getting our colleagues back to work as soon as possible," said BP spokesman Scott Dean. (Reporting by Erwin Seba. Editing by Andre Grenon)
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.
TORONTO, April 6 Canadian mergers and acquisitions got off to their strongest start in 17 years in 2017 as cross-border deal activity picked up pace, with JPMorgan , Goldman Sachs and RBC taking the top three spots in the advisory rankings.