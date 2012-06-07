HOUSTON, June 6 Negotiators for Husky Energy Inc
and the United Steelworkers union (USW) met on
Wednesday without reaching an agreement to end a 13-day strike
at the company's 155,000 barrel per day (bpd) Lima, Ohio,
refinery.
A spokesman for Calgary-based Husky said the talks were a
"setback" to a possible quick end to the work stoppage, which
has not halted the refinery's production, but a USW spokeswoman
said Wednesday's meeting should be the first step to an
agreement with the union.
"Today's outcome was not a setback," said USW spokeswoman
Lynne Hancock. "We gave the company some proposals today to help
them reach an agreement with us and they said they needed time
to review them and would get back with us. The company did not
give any proposals today."
A total of 230 USW members walked off their jobs at the Lima
refinery on May 25 in a dispute with management about issues
local to the refinery. Both sides have declined to discuss the
specific disagreements. Local issues can include worker safety
and benefits.
Husky spokesman Mel Duvall said a quick end to the strike
appeared to be unlikely.
"We are faced with the reality that getting the negotiation
process back on track will require a full assessment of the
issues," Duvall said. "That will take time."
No dates for future meetings have been set.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Paul Tait)