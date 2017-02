HOUSTON May 30 A strike by United Steelworkers union members against Husky Energy Inc's 155,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Lima, Ohio, entered its sixth day on Wednesday, with hourly workers walking picket lines outside refinery gates while managers and technical staff keep the refinery producing.

No talks were scheduled between USW Local 624 and Husky this week, said USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock.

A Husky spokesman was not available on Wednesday to discuss refinery operations.