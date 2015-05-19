(Adds detail, background)
HOUSTON May 19 Marathon Petroleum Corp
said on Tuesday it was disappointed by the rejection of a
contract offer by striking workers at the company's Galveston
Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas.
Workers on Monday overwhelmingly rejected the offer
developed by a federal mediator working with the company and
United Steelworkers union Local 13-1, which represents the
strikers.
"We remain committed to resolving this labor dispute and
finalizing a new collective bargaining agreement," Marathon
spokesman Jamal Kheiry said in a statement. "We are confident in
the abilities of our trained replacement workers to continue to
operate the plant successfully, as they have demonstrated over
the last 15 weeks."
The 451,000 barrel-per-day refinery has continued to operate
with temporary replacement workers since the strike began over
three months ago.
Officials of USW Local 13-1 said on Monday night, after
announcing the rejection of the contract offer to cheering union
members, that they are willing to meet with Marathon negotiators
and the mediator to conclude a new contract.
The stoppage at the Galveston Bay Refinery has become
especially bitter as the union said the company was pushing
proposals that would eliminate job security and roll back safety
policies put in place after an explosion that killed 15 workers
in 2005, when the plant was owned by BP Plc.
The Galveston Bay strike began on Feb. 1 as part of the
largest walkout by U.S. refinery and chemical plant workers in
35 years. The national stoppage spread to 15 plants, including
12 refineries that account for one-fifth of U.S. capacity.
An agreement on national issues, including pay and benefits,
was reached between the USW and U.S. refinery owners on March 12
and strikes at 13 plants ended after outstanding local issues
were resolved.
The proposal rejected on Monday was based on an offer the
company made in April that was rejected by Local 13-1.
In addition to the Marathon Galveston Bay strike, workers
remain on strike at the 135,000 bpd Toledo, Ohio refinery
co-owned by BP and Husky Energy.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)